Tom Browne Says We Could Know When The Government Will Green Light Sport As Soon As Tomorrow

Hot Breakfast chief sports reporter Tom Browne says that a government meeting as soon as tomorrow could give us a return date for sport.

“There’s an important meeting now tomorrow, it’s sort of been brought forward is my understanding, with the state premiers and the federal cabinet over the return to play protocols for community and hopefully professional sport,” Browne said.

“So we could have a better indication as soon as tomorrow night on the government’s date when they’re prepared to get sport back.”

