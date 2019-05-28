Tom Browne Sheds Some Light On Dale Thomas's Friday Night Drinking

After news that Dale Thomas was drinking two days before a Carlton game, Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says he was at a charity function that raised nearly half a million dollars.

LISTEN HERE:

“Acknowledging that Carlton’s not going well and Daisy shouldn’t have been drinking out and about, he was at a Camp Quality charity night,” Browne said.

“I think it was organised by his best mate, and what it involves is chefs from around the globe flying in and they match wines with the food.

“I think he was an auction item for a meet and greet and tickets to the game, I think the night raised $370,000.”

The story broke on Footy Classified last night:

