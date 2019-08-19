Tom Browne Sheds Some Light On The Size Of Carlton’s Offer To Stephen Coniglio

9 hours ago

Image: AAP

Carlton have a massive contract offer in front of GWS free agent Stephen Coniglio, and Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has the details.

“My information overnight is that he wants to stay at the Giants,” Browne said of Coniglio.

“But Carlton’s offered a front-ended offer, that in the first couple of years will get him $1.8 million a year.”

“That would be $900,000 more than Patrick Cripps.”

Coniglio is in a tug of war between GWS, Hawthorn and Carlton.

