Tom Browne With The Latest On Charlie Curnow's Knee Setback

Tom Browne has provided an update on injury prone Carlton forward Charlie Curnow this morning on The Hot Breakfast.

The 23 year-old will go under the knife again to correct complications with an injured patella.

Browne reported that Curnow suffered a setback with his knee during rehab last week. However, Carlton have denied it will affect him completing his full rehab and returning to play.

Curnow has now injured his knee four times in his short career.

