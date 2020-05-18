Tom Browne With The Latest On Jack Steven

Tom Browne provided an update on Geelong recruit Jack Steven this morning.

Steven took himself to hospital with stab wounds on Saturday night, reportedly in an intoxicated state.

Browne reported on the Hot Breakfast this morning that Steven has since failed to cooperate with police on two occasions as they try to get to the bottom of what happened.

He is still in the Alfred hospital in with non life threatening injuries.

Browne says it is still very unclear how the stab wound took place and he expects more developments to emerge in the coming days.