Tom Browne With The Latest On St Kilda vs Adelaide Relocation
On Triple M Footy.
Tom Browne reported this morning that Round 13 is likely to see another fixture re-shuffle.
The clash between St Kilda and Adelaide is set to be moved from Cairns to a venue in Sydney.
Browne explained that this would be a massive financial hit for the Saints, who had a lucrative deal in place to have their home game played up north.
