Tom Browne With The Latest On St Kilda vs Adelaide Relocation

On Triple M Footy.

Article heading image for Tom Browne With The Latest On St Kilda vs Adelaide Relocation

Tom Browne reported this morning that Round 13 is likely to see another fixture re-shuffle. 

The clash between St Kilda and Adelaide is set to be moved from Cairns to a venue in Sydney. 

Browne explained that this would be a massive financial hit for the Saints, who had a lucrative deal in place to have their home game played up north. 

LISTEN HERE: 

On this morning's episode Tom also reported some off-field tension building at Carlton & Fremantle, discussed the possibility of Grand Final being moved and reflected on Clarko's comments surrounding Sam Mitchell. 

Catch the full podcast here: 

7 June 2021

Triple M Footy
Tom Browne
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
Tom Browne
Triple M Footy
Tom Browne
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs