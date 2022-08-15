Tom Browne With The Latest On The Fallout At Essendon

Tom Browne has outlined all of the movement at Essendon this morning.

President Paul Brasher has stood down from his post this morning following a 84 point loss to Port Adelaide yesterday afternoon.

Browne reported that Brasher's fate was sealed prior to yesterday's result and was on his way out regardless of the result.

There has since been emerging reports that senior coach Ben Rutten could be shown the door with Alastair Clarkson looming as a possible replacement.

Browne brought us all the latest.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy!