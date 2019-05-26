Tom Delonge Says He's Discussed Rejoining Blink-182 with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker

Since leaving Blink-182 in 2015, Tom Delonge has been doing his own thing.

And while initially there was tension between the trio, that seems to have dissipated.

Now, in a recent interview with 91X San Diego, he says band members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are keen for him to come back.

“There’s creative differences in what I do, and what my brothers in Blink do."

“We like different things, and we like different music, but we’re still good friends and we still support each other.”

He then went onto discuss last week's news, that he thinks he'll play with Blink again.

“That’s the whole plan. I talk to Travis all the time, and I talked to Mark just the other day and we’re always discussing what makes sense and when.”



