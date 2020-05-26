Tom Hanks Film 'Greyhound' Will Premiere On Apple TV+

WWII film Greyhound, written by and starring Tom Hanks, has just been announced to premiere on Apple TV+ instead of its original theatre premiere this June, following concerns that it would get lost amongst backlogged blockbusters as cinemas begin to reopen.

The Navy drama will be the biggest feature film commitment made by Apple to premiere on Apple TV+.

"U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His convoy, however, is pursued by German U-boats. Although this is Krause's first wartime mission, he finds himself embroiled in what would come to be known as the longest, largest and most complex naval battle in history: The Battle of the Atlantic." - Greyhound film synopsis

A date is yet to be announced for when you can watch the film, although the original release was set for June 12.

Check out the trailer here:

