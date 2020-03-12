Tom Hanks Is In Australia And Just Announced To The World That He Has The Virus

In quarantine

Article heading image for Tom Hanks Is In Australia And Just Announced To The World That He Has The Virus

Getty

Actor Tom Hanks has taken to his Instagram to confirm he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus. 

The pair are currently in Australia, where Hanks is filming the new Elvis movie and Wilson performed at the Opera House.

The Coronavirus is certainly gripping the world, with the Prime Minister just announcing a stimulus payment to help boost Australia's economy in the midst of the bushfire scourge and the current Coronavirus outbreak.

@dantheinternut

12 March 2020

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Tom Hanks
Rita Wilson
Listen Live!
Tom Hanks
Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks
Rita Wilson
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs