Tom Hanks Is In Australia And Just Announced To The World That He Has The Virus
In quarantine
Getty
Actor Tom Hanks has taken to his Instagram to confirm he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus.
The pair are currently in Australia, where Hanks is filming the new Elvis movie and Wilson performed at the Opera House.
The Coronavirus is certainly gripping the world, with the Prime Minister just announcing a stimulus payment to help boost Australia's economy in the midst of the bushfire scourge and the current Coronavirus outbreak.