Tom Hanks Replies To Fan With Expert Advice On "High Five, Down Low, Too Slow"

Actor Tom Hanks has given expert advice to a fan who wrote him a letter asking when's the right time to pull the 'high five, down low, too slow' move.

You see, there comes a time when you have to work your child up to the move. It's all about trust.

Hanks advice was:

"First, the child gets the High part right. Then, age and maturity leads to meeting the Down second act. This combo of High Five and Down Low continues for some time. High Five! Down Low! A relationship is born.

"When that same child figures out how to rag on you - in good humor and affection - maybe around the age of seven or seven and three months or seven and six month of eight and a quarter, you pick the time to answer that child in affectionate kind.

From the moment in life any child can respond in kind to a request for "High Five", you must follow up with "Down low".

So, the child makes a loving joke at your expense. Everyone laughs. You say "You are so funny and I love you very much. High Five!" Slap. "Down low." Slap? NO! Withdraw your hand. "Too slow."

You heard it here first! The ultimate guide for 'high five, down low, too slow'

Want more funny stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here: