Tom Hawkins Reveals Players Want To Play Round 1 This Weekend

Geelong forward Tom Hawkins told the Hot Breakfast that the AFL players are willing and ready to play footy this weekend.

An announcement from the AFL is expected today regarding if the season will be postponed or not.

Hawkins said the main reason he is keen to play is to provide some entertainment & a release for the general public.

"We'd love to play, not because we want to be paid, but because we understand the importance (of) football for our environment and the community," Hawkins said.

"If it's a safe environment for players to play, what an opportunity we have to provide some sort of entertainment for those that are in isolation or lockdown."

Hawkins said that the players have been kept well informed by the AFLPA throughout the process.