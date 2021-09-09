Tom Hawkins' Update On The Corky He Copped From Shane Mumford In The Semi-Final

Big Cat Tom Hawkins has given an update on the corky he copped in Geelong’s semi-final win against GWS last Friday.

LISTEN HERE:

"Big Shane (Mumford) just left one parting gift on my sort of ITB, arse cheek," Hawkins said on Breakfast with Basil, Xav & Jenna.

"It’s come up pretty well, I’ve got going and I’m moving alright."

Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Hawkins said he’d been warned by Cats assistant Nigel Lappin about the possibility of copping one from Mummy.

"We spoke about it all week, at the start of the week he (Lappin) said it too, "just one thing with Mummy this week, if he sits off the contest… he’ll come charging at you'.

"He’s all arms and all limbs Mummy, he’s got an amazing way of being able to clumsily do that to players, so I wore the brunt of it."

Hawkins also discussed the Cats’ prelim preparation, the nude calendar her and Xav made, and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!