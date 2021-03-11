Tom Jonas Explains His Terrible Pre-Game Speech From The Weekend

Port Adelaide skipper Tom Jonas joined Triple M's Roo & Ditts this morning to debrief the weekend's pre-season hit out against the Crows.

Mark Ricciuto had a bit of mail that Jonas' pre-game pump up to his players didn't go to plan and put Jonas on spot to explain what happened!

Jonas explained that Tom Rockliff completely derailed his rev up by making him laugh and made him have to start again.

"I froze, I looked at Rocky, I lost it and then I basically just caved and just had to start from the beginning," Jonas said.

Fortunately it didn't affect the Port Adelaide boys on field as they ran away 71 point winners.