Tom Jonas Responds To Rumours That He Won’t Be Port Adelaide Captain In 2023

After a caller to Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast dropped the rumour that Tom Jonas may not be Port Adelaide captain in 2023, the man himself called in to address the comment.

"Not that I know of," Jonas said when asked if he was handing the captaincy over.

"This time of year speculation's only natural, so yeah, we’ll wait and see.

"Obviously it’s a privilege to lead the club and I love it, and I’ll keep doing it for as long as they want me to, as long as the playing group and coaching group think I’m the man for the job."

