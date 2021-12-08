Tom Marvell Sheds Light On The Heartbreaking Story Behind Marvell's New Single 'Needle'

Tom Marvell Joins Us To Chat About Marvell's New Single 'Needle'

Sydney five-piece Marvell has dropped a brand new SMASH single titled 'Needle'. One of the frontmen Tom Marvell joined us on Triple M to chat about the heartbreaking backstory to the track. Getting candid about former drummer, BJ who sadly was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The music video, directed by Brae Fisher of Dear Seattle is world class Northern Beaches collaboration that will have your eyes glued to the screen.

Have a listen to the full interview with Tom Marvell below:

