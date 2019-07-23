Tom Mitchell Signs Contract Extension At Hawthorn

Reigning Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell has signed a contract extension at Hawthorn.

The 26-year-old has committed for an extra two years on top of his current deal, taking him until the end of 2023.

He said he was looking forward to getting back out on the field.

“It gives you some confidence that the club backs you in, and I’m looking forward to repaying the faith and hopefully playing some good footy,” Mitchell said.

“Rehab can be a bit of a lonely place at times but I feel like I’m on the mend and recovering really well.

“When the time comes to return to play I think I’ll be ready to go.”

Hawthorn's general manager of football Graham Wait said he was thrilled to have Mitchell commit long-term.

"We’re really pleased to have Tom re-commit to the club for the long-term,” he told Hawthorn's website.

“He’s such a valuable player for us, and we see him playing an important role for a long time to come.

“His work around the stoppages and his ability to accumulate high disposal numbers is second to none.

“Tom has been attacking his rehab program with great intent over the past few months, and we’re really looking forward to having him back out on the park.”