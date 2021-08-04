Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen And Eddie Vedder Have Released An AC/DC Cover And It's Answered Our Collaboration Dreams

After the rough 18 months music lovers have had, we've done something right to deserve this unbelievable collaboration.

Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder have released a massive cover of AC/DC's Highway To Hell as the first taste of Tom Morello's brand new album.

The Acca Dacca cover is the stuff dreams are made of, The Boss giving his gruff, rock vocals a good ol' belt, Eddie Vedder taking it up to 11 giving the Aussie Rock hit a touch of grunge and as per, Tom Morello shreds so hard you can hear the late AC/DC lick maker Malcolm Young rocking out from the grave.

The HUGE collaboration was released today along with the announcement of the co-founder of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage upcoming release, The Atlas Underground Fire, that is out October 15.

The release is off chops, with guests from every corner of the music world.

Check the track listing below:

The Atlas Underground Fire Track Listing:

01. Harlem Hellfighter

02. Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

03. Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

04. Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

05. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

06. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

07. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

08. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

09. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)



Talking about the AC/DC cover, Morello said:“Our version of Highway To Hell pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, brings this legendary song into the future. One of the greatest rock’n’roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock’n’roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”



