Tom Morello Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell During Epic Guitar Medley Of His Greatest Hits

More news from this weekend's Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio.

First up we were stoked on the Foo Fighters take on the Queen and Bowie hit with The Struts singer Luke Spiller (watch here).

The guitar nut Tom Morello paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell during an epic medley of riffs from Rage Against The Machine, Morello's solo project and Audioslave.

Taking on lead vocals is System Of A Down's vocalist Serj Tankian.

Watch:



This weekend marked two years since the shocking passing of the Audioslave and Soundgarden vocalist, Chris Cornell.

For all that matters in rock news this week:



Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

