Tom Morello’s New Album Inspired By Kayne West!?

Tom Morello joined us on Triple M to chat about the release of his brand new album The Atlas Underground Fire.

With an eyebrow-raising features list including Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram, Chris Stapleton and a STACK more. The most surprising part was who inspired him to get writing!

Inspiration comes from the strangest places but we're happy Ye had an impact on Tom because we have a killer record to thank for it!

You can catch the full chat with Tom Morello below:

