Tom Morello Still Jams In His Mum's Basement

They're super close!

Article heading image for Tom Morello Still Jams In His Mum's Basement

Instagram: @tommorello

Tom Morello joined us on Triple M to chat about the release of his brand new album The Atlas Underground Fire.

With an eyebrow-raising features list including Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram, Chris Stapleton and a STACK more.

The interview got interrupted by a phone call from his mum, and he revealed that he actually still jams in her basement to this day!

You can catch the full chat with Tom Morello below:

16 November 2021

