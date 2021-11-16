Tom Morello Still Jams In His Mum's Basement

Tom Morello joined us on Triple M to chat about the release of his brand new album The Atlas Underground Fire.

With an eyebrow-raising features list including Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram, Chris Stapleton and a STACK more.

The interview got interrupted by a phone call from his mum, and he revealed that he actually still jams in her basement to this day!

You can catch the full chat with Tom Morello below:

