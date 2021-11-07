Tom Morello’s “Apex Moment In The History Of Live Rock N Roll Music”

Tom Morello joined us on Triple M to chat about the release of his brand new album The Atlas Underground Fire.

The eyebrow-raising features list includes Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram, Chris Stapleton and a STACK more.

With the addition of Highway To Hell (feat. Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder) Tom tells us the reason why the song made the record, and the story behind the song that's origin was a Melbourne show which he marks as the “Apex Moment In The History Of Live Rock N Roll Music”.

It truly was an amazing gig to be at!

You can catch the full chat with Tom Morello below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!