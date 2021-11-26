Tom Morris On The Likely Replacement For Tim Paine As Australian Wicketkeeper

Fox Cricket news breaker Tom Morris joined Basil Zempilas & Xavier Ellis on Triple M Perth this morning following Tim Paine's decision to take indefinite leave from the game.

Morris understands that despite a poor run of form with the bat, South Australian Alex Carey is the front runner to take over the mantle for the first Test at the Gabba.

Morris believes that Western Australian Josh Inglis is possibly better suited to the role, but internally the Australian cricket hierarchy have Carey in front.

He also discussed Tim Paine's tough situation, whether Paine would have played at the Gabba since standing down as captain & more.

Carey & Inglis will both play in Australia's intra-squad match between December 1-3 ahead of the first Test beginning on December 8th.