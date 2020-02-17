Tom Rockliff Discusses The Possibility Of The China Game Being Cancelled

Port Adelaide’s Tom Rockliff discussed the possibility of the club’s game against St Kilda in China being called off on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars.

“We would love to go as a footy club,” Rockliff said.

“I really enjoy the week over there away with the playing group and the football department for the week.

“I think it’s a really, really good time over there, to just bond together through the middle part of the year.”

Rockliff urged caution on the safety front, however.

“If there’s any risk to anyone that’s going over there, whether it be players, support staff, spectators or anything like that I think the AFL will just put through a line through it,” he said.

“That’s obviously well above my head… but at this stage I think the club’s preparing to go over there.”

