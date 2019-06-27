Tom Rockliff Explains His Favourite Type Of Beep Test

Port Adelaide midfielder Tom Rockliff explained his preferred version of the beep test when he caught up with Jars and Louie.

The topic came up after Jars claimed that he ran a 14.9 during his days at the Crows.

However, the beep test Rockliff spoke about was not a test of running endurance - but rather a test of drinking endurance.

"My favourite beep test is the one that gets done on mad monday," Rockliff explained.

"We used to it at Brisbane."

"It was a beer at each end and if it was your first mad Monday you'd have to walk up and down and continue to go until you couldn't go anymore."

Rockliff also spoke about the Power's season to date and the suspensions of due Dougal Howard & Karl Amon.

