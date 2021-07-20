Tom Rockliff On The South Australian Clubs Boarding A Flight To Melbourne

The AFL have revealed that Adelaide and Port will board a charter flight to Melbourne, Tom Rockliff joined Adelaide's Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey & Jars to discuss the situation.

Following Tuesday afternoon's announcement of South Australia being plunged into a seven-day lockdown, the two clubs will be rushed onto the same flight - set to land in Victoria.

Rockliff shared all the moving pieces, saying he's cautious of how it's all going to play out.

"It's come about pretty quick. Just trying to comprehend the reason for leaving a city in lockdown, to go to another city in lockdown."

"Obviously the AFL want to push on and that's completely understandable, all players are willing to do that, but at what cost."

Rocky stated that it would be of better interest to bring the pre-finals bye forward and allow everyone to regroup and move forward.

"Maybe we need to take a deep breath for a week, let everyone settle down."

The AFL is currently battling with border restrictions and state-level guidelines to schedule this weekend's matches, with fixture/venue changes imminent.

The 31-year-old explained that Port have been given a predicted period for their stay-time, while Adelaide have been warned that their stay could be longer.

"Definitely our next two games from all reports will be not in South Australia."

