Tom Rockliff Responds To Rumours Orazio Fantasia Will Request A Trade To Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide midfielder Tom Rockliff has responded to rumours that Orazio Fantasia will request a trade back to South Australia at season's end.

AFL.com.au reported today that the electric Essendon forward will request a trade home to SA, with the Power said to be in the box seat should Fantasia's trade request come to fruition.

And speaking on Triple M Adelaide this afternoon, Rockliff unsurprisingly said the Power would "love to have him".

Rockliff also opened up on his prolific outing in the SANFL last weekend, where he racked up 57 touches along with 14 clearances.

Listen to Rockliff's full chat here: