Tom Rockliff Responds To The Rumours That Charlie Dixon Could Leave Port Adelaide
Port Adelaide on baller Tom Rockliff responded to recent rumours that Charlie Dixon could leave the club on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars today.
Rockliff's comments come after Mark Ricciuto suggested yesterday that Dixon is in Brisbane’s sights.
