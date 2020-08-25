Tom Rockliff Responds To The Rumours That Charlie Dixon Could Leave Port Adelaide

On the Rush Hour

Article heading image for Tom Rockliff Responds To The Rumours That Charlie Dixon Could Leave Port Adelaide

Image: Getty

Port Adelaide on baller Tom Rockliff responded to recent rumours that Charlie Dixon could leave the club on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars today.

Rockliff's comments come after Mark Ricciuto suggested yesterday that Dixon is in Brisbane’s sights.

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom


