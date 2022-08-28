Tom Rockliff Reviews The Power and Crows' 2022 Seasons

The 2022 AFL home-and-away season concluded, with the Port Adelaide Power and Adelaide Crows both missing finals qualification.

On Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide, Tom Rockliff shared his thoughts on both teams' seasons, with a hot take on the Crows in particular:

"I'm not as confident as everyone else is, I don't think their year this year was as good as the year before."

Listen to Rocky's full reviews for the Power and Crows:

