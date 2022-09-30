Tom Rockliff’s Mail On Kysaiah Pickett

Triple M Footy’s Tom Rockliff dropped some mail on Kysaiah Pickett’s future on the Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey & Jars last night.

"The sleeping one that there’s enough noise around is Kozzie Pickett," Rocky said.

"I still think… he’s a possibility to be in Port Adelaide colours next year."

Rocky also discussed the grand final, the state of footy these days, winning best and fairests and more.

