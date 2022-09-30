Tom Rockliff’s Mail On Kysaiah Pickett

From the Rush Hour

Article heading image for Tom Rockliff’s Mail On Kysaiah Pickett

Image: Getty

Triple M Footy’s Tom Rockliff dropped some mail on Kysaiah Pickett’s future on the Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey & Jars last night.

LISTEN HERE:

"The sleeping one that there’s enough noise around is Kozzie Pickett," Rocky said.

"I still think… he’s a possibility to be in Port Adelaide colours next year."

Rocky also discussed the grand final, the state of footy these days, winning best and fairests and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

CATCH OUR BEST STUFF ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

The LiSTNR app is the new home of Triple M — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!

Rudi Edsall

14 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

AFL
Melbourne Demons
Port Adelaide Power
Listen Live!
AFL
Melbourne Demons
Port Adelaide Power
AFL
Melbourne Demons
Port Adelaide Power
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs