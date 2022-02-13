Tom Rockliff Says Alastair Clarkson Has Been Telling People He Will Coach Next Year

Former Brisbane and Port Adelaide player - and current Dead Set Legend - Tom Rockliff says that Alastair Clarkson has been telling people he will be coaching next season.

LISTEN HERE:

"There’s a high profile ex-AFL coach who’s recently out of the game, has been calling a few free agents directly telling them not to re-sign because I will be coaching next year," Rocky said on Dead Set Legends Adelaide with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson & Thomo.

That set the guessing game off, with Rocky confirming that the coach in question was at a club in 2021, narrowing the field to David Teague, Nathan Buckley or Alastair Clarkson.

Rocky quickly confirmed he was speaking of Clarko.

"Alastair Clarkson has been making phone calls,” Rocky said.

"That is the mail that I’ve heard… I’m not sure which club, I don’t know if he’s said which club he’s going to."

