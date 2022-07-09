Tom Rockliff Says Brodie Grundy Won’t Be At Collingwood Next Season

Triple M Footy’s Tom Rockliff says that Collingwood ruck star Brodie Grundy won’t be a Pie next season.

"Brodie Grundy... my mail, from a number of sources now, will not be at Collingwood next year," Rocky said on Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Cal Ferguson and Thomo.

"They’re happy to part ways with him… my understanding is he wants to stay in Melbourne, but is there a pull to get him home South Australia as well?"

Rocky mentioned a couple of clubs who Grundy is likely to be linked to.

