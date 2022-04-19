Tom Rockliff Speaks After He Was Spat At By A Carlton Fan On The Weekend

Former Brisbane and Port Adelaide player Tom Rockliff joined Roo, Ditto and Loz this morning to explain what happened when a Carlton fan spat at him on the weekend.

LISTEN HERE:

"We were just walking past, I had a Port Adelaide flag, and [the Carlton fan] just spat in our direction," Rocky said.

"Luckily it didn’t hit us, so yeah just disappointing. Little sour taste, but it is what it is and we’ve moved on from it."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Rocky said he didn’t react to the incident.

"It wasn’t worth it, Ditts," he said.

"He was probably four fifths full and there’s no point engaging in anything like that.

"If it had have made contact with us, it probably would have escalated a bit, but there’s no need to get involved with that."

Rocky said the Blues contacted him.

"Carlton have been outstanding," he said.

"Vossy reached out to me to straight away."

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!