Tom Stewart’s Honeymoon Has Delayed His Recovery From A Groin Injury

Geelong star Tom Stewart is racing the clock to be fit in time for the Cats pre-season clashes against Gold Coast and Essendon.

The dual All-Australian has been suffering groin pain since the end of the 2019 season meaning he won’t be available for next month’s Victoria vs All-Stars Bushfire Relief match.

Stewart said that due to getting married and subsequently honeymooning in Europe, he hasn’t been able to receive the proper treatment throughout the off-season.

"I was just a little bit sore after the season. I wasn't fully sure of the extent of it and then got married and went on a honeymoon and probably wasn't quite getting the healthy physio treatment that I should've been."

Geelong announced yesterday that young Irish utility Stefan Okunbor has suffered an achilles tear at training, effectively ruling him out of the 2020 season.

