Tom Stewart’s Honeymoon Has Delayed His Recovery From A Groin Injury

He will miss the State of Origin game

Article heading image for Tom Stewart’s Honeymoon Has Delayed His Recovery From A Groin Injury

Getty Images

Geelong star Tom Stewart is racing the clock to be fit in time for the Cats pre-season clashes against Gold Coast and Essendon.

The dual All-Australian has been suffering groin pain since the end of the 2019 season meaning he won’t be available for next month’s Victoria vs All-Stars Bushfire Relief match.

Stewart said that due to getting married and subsequently honeymooning in Europe, he hasn’t been able to receive the proper treatment throughout the off-season.

"I was just a little bit sore after the season. I wasn't fully sure of the extent of it and then got married and went on a honeymoon and probably wasn't quite getting the healthy physio treatment that I should've been."

Geelong announced yesterday that young Irish utility Stefan Okunbor has suffered an achilles tear at training, effectively ruling him out of the 2020 season.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

13 hours ago

Tom Stewart
Geelong Cats
AFL
Listen Live!
Tom Stewart
Geelong Cats
AFL
Tom Stewart
Geelong Cats
AFL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs