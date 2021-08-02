Tom Tate Calls For Gold Coast To Be Excluded From Lockdown Orders

As Queensland awaits the latest Covid-19 case numbers, 11 Local Government Areas throughout the south-east remain in lockdown including the Gold Coast with Mayor Tom Tate now asking to be released from lockdown.

With the lockdown now being extended to 4PM Sunday, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate believes the Gold Coast should be excluded from lockdown orders due to a lack of cases on the Coast.

“The lockdown on the Gold Coast should be lifted,” he said, "…The clusters only are in Brisbane.”

Mayor Tate said there is no need to keep the Gold Coast in full lockdown as it could have a detrimental effect on local businesses.

"There's no cases here, we're doing our bit and really we want to support each other to go to the restaurants and get the economy and livelihoods going again." - Mayor Tom Tate

A Queensland Health spokesperson has since addressed Tate’s pleas to have the Gold Coast removed from the lockdown.

"We cannot exclude any south-east local government areas from the current lockdown until we know for certain there are no cases in their communities,” they said.

While Queensland Health have so far rejected requests to drop Gold Coast from the lockdown, Mayor Tom Tate has now asked for Brisbane residents to be prevented from travelling into the Gold Coast.

With a lack of tourism into the Gold Coast, Tate has instead called for wage and tax subsidies for affected employees and employers as well as assistance for the tourism, hospitality and aviation industry.

