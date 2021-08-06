Tom Tate Demands Job Keeper Be Brought Back

While we are all hoping for a lockdown update, health officials said it's too early to make a decision about whether the stay at home orders will be lifted or extended.

It comes after 10 new local cases linked to the Indooroopilly cluster were reported on Friday, August 6.

Gold Coast Still Included In Lockdown:

The total cases for that outbreak are currently sitting at 89.

Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeanette Young said only two of them were infectious while in the community for one day.

“We’ve got to keep it up for the next few days, we are not there yet. So we genuinely need to keep doing what we’ve been doing so effective. So please continue to come forward and get tested, with any symptoms at all”, Young said.

It is now likely that the final call about lockdown won't be made until Sunday morning August 8.

Mayor Tom Tate has tried pleading for Gold Coast to be exempt from further lockdowns.

However, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said there are still several reasons for neighbouring regions to be included in the lockdown, despite most cases staying within Greater Brisbane.

“The gold coast has been included in this lockdown both because, one of the originating cases was treated at Gold Coast University Hospital, and because there were exposure sites on the Gold Coast”, said Miles.

Tate is now asking for the reintroduction of Job Keeper, he said the $5000 payments from the State Government are not enough.

“It’s helping, but the devastation of this lockdown is a lot deeper than that”, said Tate.

Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeanette Young said,

“Masks are just so critical with this delta variant… If we want to try and avoid lockdowns, we are going to have to get use to wearing masks”.

Young said we could be wearing masks still up until Christmas time.

