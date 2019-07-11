Tom 'The Pig' Rockliff Revealed He Gets Oinked At Every Time He Walks Into Port's Change Rooms

Tom Rockliff has opened up on being nicknamed The Pig.

Rockliff has affectionately been dubbed 'The Pig' by fantasy football players, based purely on the monster numbers the Port Adelaide midfielder can rake in.

And speaking to Rhett Biglands and Greg Blewett on Triple M Adelaide this afternoon, Rockliff admitted that the nickname had found its way inside the football club, evening reaching head coach Ken Hinkley.

"They oink every time I walk into the change rooms," Rockliff said, "Even Kenny does it!).

Rockliff also spoke about the Power's massive Showdown win over Adelaide in Round 16, and the possibility of losing assistant coach Michael Voss to a head coaching role at another AFL club.

Listen to Tom Rockliff's full chat with Biggers and Blewy here: