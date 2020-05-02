Tom Trbojevic Explains Why The Players Want More Clarification Before Season Restart
ON DEAD SET LEGENDS
Getty Images
Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic has opened up on why NRL players want more clarification around the competition ahed of the May 28 restart.
Trbojevic joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends and also revealed he is expecting to be back at training on Tuesday.
LISTEN HERE:
Tom, and brother Jake, also shared there thoughts on their NSW Origin teammates breaking social distancing protocols; hear the full chat below.