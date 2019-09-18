The Annual Boulder Tomatofest is back! Its time to start growing so you can pick in December just in time for the 15th of December comp.

A $500 prize is on offer for 1st thanks to Kalgoorlie Caravan Park, while a special prize will be on offer for the best chutney.

Registrations and Judging taking place in the morning then awards from 12pm Sunday December 15.

Here are some tips on growing the best TOMATO you can!

1 - Size... Its always important! Bigger is best here!

2 - Appearance matters!

3 - Taste and juiciness is critical.. Dry and yuck is muck.

More details on growing tomatoes for the comp available from www.boulder.com.au