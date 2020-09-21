"Tommy, Sit This One Out" | MG Is Against Tom Trbojevic Playing In State Of Origin

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told Tom Trbojevic, live on Channel's Sunday Footy Show, he was the first player picked in this year's 27-man State of Origin squad.

This despite Trbojevic only making seven appearances in 2020, missing most of the season to another hamstring injury.

Plus, the 24-year-old leaving the field early in his return game on Saturday, succumbing to a shoulder injury.

It's why Triple M's Mark Geyer is urging the Manly superstar to sit this series out.

