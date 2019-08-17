Tony Armstrong Tells The Hilarious Story About The Day He Played VFL And Then Backed It Up In The AFL That Night

It's safe to that a Maccas feed isn't the ideal pre-game nutrition for an AFL footballer.

Tony Armstrong joined Dead Set Legends to tell the hilarious story about the day he played for the Pies in both the VFL and AFL.

"I'm driving back up (to Melbourne)," Armstrong explained.

"I'm like 'nah stuff this, I'm loading up at Maccas'."

"They just look at you."

"The first one doesn't get you, the second one doesn't get you!"

"Then the third one and you go 'alright, alright'."

The former AFL journey man will become the first aboriginal play-by-play caller on commercial radio when Richmond take on West Coast at the Triple MCG tomorrow.

