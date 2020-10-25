Tony Cochrane Reveals How Close The Grand Final Entertainment Was To Being Called Off

Gold Coast Suns chairman Tony Cochrane was the man responsible for organising the AFL Grand Final entertainment this year at the Gabba.

He revealed on Triple M's Hot Breakfast exactly how close the pre-game entertainment was being called off due to the downpour before the match.

"We dodged the greatest bullet of all time. At one stage there I didn't think we would get any entertainment on," Cochrane said.

Cochrane told Eddie & Darc that the organisers were having meetings every hour through the afternoon to assess the options and there was a mad scramble to relocate the performances to a different stage to be more protected from the weather.

Cochrane went on to thank all the performers and technical staff for soldiering on and delivering a quality production.

