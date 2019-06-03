"Too Petrified To Sit On The Seats!" | Wayne Bennett's Hilarious Stories Of Wally Lewis Driving The Origin Bus

With State of Origin just two days away, we've been reminiscing about the good ol' days - and, in particular, the days when Wally Lewis drove the Maroons' bus.

Former Queensland coach Wayne Bennett knows better than most about what exactly went down on that bus, admitting that he'd deliberately pick training spots close enough for him to run home from just so that he could avoid being driven by Lewis.

And no surprise, if this yarn is anything to go by; according to Bennett, one day he looked up to find King Wally walking down the bus towards him, with no-one at the steering wheel.

No wonder, then, that most of the team were as terrified to get on the bus as Bennett, with some even refusing to look out the window to avoid seeing what Lewis was up to.

"He was just fearless," Bennett said on The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody. "He had great skills, I can tell you, but he scared the hell out of all of us."

So much so that Bennett once thought they'd get bashed.

