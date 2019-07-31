Toodyay International Food Festival!

Bring your appetite!

31 July 2019

Article heading image for Toodyay International Food Festival!

Following the Avon Descent, why not make a day of it and enjoy all the Toodyay has to offer

The Toodyay International Food Festival is back for 2019 in Duidgee and Stirling Park from 10am

Sample cuisine from a range of countries with free entertainment all day.

Activities for the kids including a disco dome, Minion bouncy castle, Old MacDonald's Farm, Ultimate Slot Car Racing and more!

There's live music and a huge range of stalls.

Toodyay International Food Festival, Saturday 3rd of August from 10am to 3pm. See you there!

