Toodyay Picnic Races

Sunday 29 September 2019 will see the return of the TABtouch Toodyay Picnic Race Day, and as always the day is expected to deliver a fun filled extravaganza.

For over one and a half centuries, the Toodyay Race Club has provided top quality racing and a meeting point for the community within the Avon Valley district, and on Sunday 29 September, the community will come together once again for the biggest celebration in the club’s history.

The Toodyay Picnic Race Day is Western Australia’s favourite picnic race day and no matter your age, the day has something for everyone.

This year’s event will once again be packed with entertainment and excitement with quality thoroughbred racing, Fashions of the Field, the Myles Wilson Dash for Cash, live music, food stalls and more!