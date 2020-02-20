Tool Played Their Epic 15-Minute Track 7emptest For The First Time Ever In Sydney Last Night

- Rock NewsTool Played Their Epic 15-Minute Track 7emptest For The First Time Ever In Sydney Last Night
World first!
Tool are currently in Australia for the first time for nearly six years to showcase their new album Fear Inoculum.
Last night in Sydney, they played the 15-minute epic 7empest — a song that’s already a fan favourite from the new record.
CHECK IT OUT HERE:
The full setlist from last night's gig in Sydney:
‘Fear Inoculum’
‘Ænema’
‘Eon Blue Apocalypse’
‘The Patient’
‘Parabola’
‘Pneuma’
‘Schism’
‘Jambi’
‘Merkaba’
‘Vicarious’
‘7empest’
‘Forty Six & 2’
Encore:
‘Chocolate Chip Trip’
‘Invincible’
‘Stinkfist’
