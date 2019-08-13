TOOL TIME | The Changes Coming For Tobruk Pool

A slice of local history!

Triple M Townsville

a day ago

Triple M Townsville

Article heading image for TOOL TIME | The Changes Coming For Tobruk Pool

One of Townsville’s favourite cool-down spots has closed it’s doors so that a multi-million dollar renovation can kick off!

Swimmers at Tobruk Pool on the Strand will barely recognise the location once the Bob-the-Builder-style construction is complete.

Famous Aussies faces like Dawn Fraser and Laurie Lawrence have dived into the historic pool, but now 70 years on from opening, it’s time for a revamp.

Changes include:

  • A new ramp into the 50 metre pool
  • An 8 lane pool with wider lanes and a wet deck
  • New toddler pool
  • New shading for toddler pool area
  • Overhaul of the current filtration system

Swimmers who currently use the pool have been moved to other venues across the City.

 

HEAR THE LATEST LOCAL HEADLINES NOW:

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs