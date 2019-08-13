TOOL TIME | The Changes Coming For Tobruk Pool

One of Townsville’s favourite cool-down spots has closed it’s doors so that a multi-million dollar renovation can kick off!
Swimmers at Tobruk Pool on the Strand will barely recognise the location once the Bob-the-Builder-style construction is complete.
Famous Aussies faces like Dawn Fraser and Laurie Lawrence have dived into the historic pool, but now 70 years on from opening, it’s time for a revamp.
Changes include:
- A new ramp into the 50 metre pool
- An 8 lane pool with wider lanes and a wet deck
- New toddler pool
- New shading for toddler pool area
- Overhaul of the current filtration system
Swimmers who currently use the pool have been moved to other venues across the City.
