TOOL TIME | The Changes Coming For Tobruk Pool

One of Townsville’s favourite cool-down spots has closed it’s doors so that a multi-million dollar renovation can kick off!

Swimmers at Tobruk Pool on the Strand will barely recognise the location once the Bob-the-Builder-style construction is complete.

Famous Aussies faces like Dawn Fraser and Laurie Lawrence have dived into the historic pool, but now 70 years on from opening, it’s time for a revamp.

Changes include:

A new ramp into the 50 metre pool

An 8 lane pool with wider lanes and a wet deck

New toddler pool

New shading for toddler pool area

Overhaul of the current filtration system

Swimmers who currently use the pool have been moved to other venues across the City.

HEAR THE LATEST LOCAL HEADLINES NOW:

