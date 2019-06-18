Toolamba Bridge Closed For Remedial Works

Council has advised that the Toolamba Bridge is closed to all traffic at Newnham Road and Wren Street from today.

Council recently engaged contractors to undertake rehabilitation works on the bridge, which was set to close on 10 July for a period of 18 weeks.

The contractor commenced on-site last week and after preliminary works has today advised the piers have deteriorated significantly and the bridge has been deemed unsafe for travel.

Therefore, Council has closed the bridge immediately to allow the contractor to commence repair works.

“This afternoon Council contacted local schools and emergency services to ensure they were aware of the closure and that appropriate arrangements are in place,” Council Director Infrastructure Phil Hoare said.

“Council has also installed detour signs directing motorists to alternate routes. At this stage the bridge will remain closed until works are completed in mid-November.”

Council will provide regular updates via its website, however if further specific information is required, please contact Council’s Projects department on 03 5832 9535.