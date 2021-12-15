Toowoomba Cannabis Crop Bust Worth Millions

A cannabis crop worth about $11m was uncovered by Queensland police earlier this month in Toowoomba.

Officers pulled over a Ute on December 7 on the Warrego Highway at Helidon where they allegedly discovered a cardboard box filled with 20 bags of marijuana, and another 78 bags of cannabis in the rear of the Ute.

Ongoing investigations lead detectives to a Clifton property two days later where they allegedly discovered a sophisticated set-up, including lighting, irrigation and ventilation systems, along with 3015 plants, worth an estimated $10.5 million.

The NSW driver was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing anything used in the connection of crime, as well as one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, and buying or possessing schedule four medicines.

The 37-year-old man has fronted the Toowoomba Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody.

He is set to reappear before the court on February 14.

