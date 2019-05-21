Toowoomba Dad Wins $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries!

A Toowoomba dad is planning to spoil his family after suddenly becoming $200,000 richer.

The Queensland player won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1319, drawn Monday 20 May 2019.



Confirming his win with a Golden Casket official this morning, the man was in complete shock as he heard the news.



“Oh! I’ve won $200,000?” he questioned.



“Thank you so much!



“Oh my god! I am so happy! I am just so happy!



“This is very exciting news!



“I hadn’t checked my ticket yet so I had no idea!



“I feel blessed. This is the best news!

The loving father explained he’d need to take some time to let the news sink in but said he’d use his prize to spoil family.



“I’ve been buying Lucky Lotteries for a long time, always dreaming of winning,” he laughed.



“I will use my prize to look after my family and put it towards the mortgage!”



The happy man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry of two consecutive numbers online.

